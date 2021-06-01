BJP MLA booked for flouting pandemic norms at daughter’s pre-wedding event

He is a two-time MLA from Bhosari in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area

BJP leader Mahesh Landge, a two-time MLA from Bhosari in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, has been booked along with 60 others for violating COVID-19 norms after a video clip of him celebrating and dancing at his daughter’s pre-wedding function surfaced online.

A case was registered late Monday night at the Bhosari police station under various provisions of the 1897 Epidemic Diseases Act, the 2005 Disaster Management Act (which are in force for ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour) and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobeying orders promulgated by a public servant.

In the clip, which went viral on Monday, Mr. Landge and his supporters are seen dancing on the eve of his daughter’s wedding.

According to officials from the Bhosari police station, the ceremony was organised on Sunday evening on the premises of the MLA’s residence in Bhosari. After the video went viral and broadcast on a number of vernacular channels, the police conducted a probe into the incident.

“All physical distancing norms were violated while those dancing in the video clip, including Mr. Landge, were not wearing masks. As per rules, only 25 persons are to be in attendance in such ceremonies. This too was ignored,” said a police official.

The function was held without any prior permission from the authorities, the police said.