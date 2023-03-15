HamberMenu
BJP MLA Binoy Bhusan Das takes oath as Tripura Assembly's Pro-tem Speaker

Binoy Bhusan Das was sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Cabinet colleagues

March 15, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomes newly-appointed Tripura Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Binoy Bhushan Das at Raj Bhawan in Agartala, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomes newly-appointed Tripura Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Binoy Bhushan Das at Raj Bhawan in Agartala, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP legislator Binoy Bhusan Das on March 15 took oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Tripura Assembly at Raj Bhavan here.

Mr. Das, the MLA of Panisagar Assembly constituency, was sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Cabinet colleagues.

Legislators of the 60-member Assembly of the northeastern State will take oath on March 16 and 17, Mr. Das said, adding that he will conduct the House till new Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected.

The next Assembly session is scheduled to begin on March 24.

During the brief session, vote on account will be placed before the House as the Budget for 2023-24 could not be prepared due to the Assembly elections.

Notably, seventy-year-old BJP leader Manik Saha had on March 8 taken oath as the Tripura Chief Minister for the second time.

Eight more Ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Bikash Debbarma, and Sukla Charan Noatia, were also sworn in by the Governor.

The BJP won 32 seats in the recent Assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura managed to secure one seat.

Regional party Tipra Motha got 13 Assembly segments, while the CPI(M)-Congress combine bagged 14 seats.

