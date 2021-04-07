Other States

BJP MLA accuses police chief of assaulting him

An MLA of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh alleged on Wednesday that the district police chief of Pratapgarh, an IPS officer, assaulted him and tore his clothes when he was in the district magistrate’s office to raise the issue of missing names in the voters’ list for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Abhay Kumar alias Dhiraj Ojha made the allegations in a dramatic fashion, a video of which was widely circulated on social media. The footage shows the MLA walking out of the DM’s office in Pratapgarh in a white vest, holding his ‘torn’ kurta in his hands. The MLA then lies flat on the ground with his hands stretched out and accuses the SP, Akash Tomar, of assaulting him. “Pratapgarh SP beat me a lot. I did not do anything wrong,” the MLA said in Hindi.

Yeh bahut khatarnaak aadmi agaya hai. Maar dalega humko (He is a dangerous man. He will get me killed),” said the legislator from Raniganj.

In another video, the MLA can be seen getting into an argument with the SP as he walks out of the office.

However, no footage emerged to corroborate the MLA’s allegations.

In a statement issued later, the Pratapgarh SP said the MLA was making false allegations as he had asked him to stop misbehaving at the DM’s office.

He said when the MLA sat on a dharna against the DM over discrepancies in the voters’ list, he asked the MLA to stop misbehaving. “The DM of Pratapgarh was there with me the entire time. The police have nothing to do with the incident,” the SP said.

Talking to a news channel, Mr. Ojha said he had been struggling for the last three months to get the missing names back into the voters’ list. He said he was talking to the DM when the SP intervened and threatened to shoot him.

Comments
Related Articles

Tripura to observe ‘Face Mask Enforcement Day’ on Saturdays

Name Ministers, cops involved with drug dealers: Manipur Congress

CBI may record statement of former Mumbai police chief

Coronavirus | Lockdown in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district from April 9 to 19

ISI terror module busted in Gujarat; 3 held

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

BJP-led alliance will return to power in Assam, claims Sarbananda Sonowal

Maharashtra has only three days’ COVID-19 vaccine stock left, says State Health Minister

Coronavirus | Night curfew imposed in Delhi as people were organising parties, gatherings: Satyendar Jain

Relatives of CRPF jawan abducted by Naxals stage protest in Jammu & Kashmir

Ambani home bomb scare case | Sachin Vaze’s NIA custody extended till April 9

Rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles get IIT-Guwahati boost

4 BKU members arrested by Haryana Police

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Dixon, Bharti to form JV; eye PLI-scheme for making telecom products

Tripura CM Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly elections | Election Commission removes returning officers of eight Kolkata constituencies

Assam polls: BJP’s rivals included 3 NDA constituents

Supreme Court to hear on April 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife for his protection in Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 7:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-mla-accuses-police-chief-of-assaulting-him/article34265382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY