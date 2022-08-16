BJP misuses paramilitary forces, police to transport ill-gotten money to party offices: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot made the remarks on August 15 while addressing a programme at the Shaheed Memorial in Jaipur on the occasion of Independence Day.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the BJP misuses paramilitary and police forces to transport ill-gotten money to its offices, a charge dismissed as "irresponsible and baseless" by the State BJP president.

Mr. Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, made the remarks on August 15 while addressing a programme at the Shaheed Memorial in Jaipur on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Chief Minister alleged, "They [BJP] catch hold of paramilitary forces or police where they are in government.... They bring boxes filled with money in trucks to the BJP offices through the backdoor." He further alleged that as these vehicles belong to the police, no one stops them. "People think that they have come for their help," he said.

The Chief Minister also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes and brought ₹2,000 notes for ease in transportation. The Chief Minister said there is a big conspiracy going on in the country but the Congress workers need not be afraid as the final victory will be of the Congress and its workers.

Hitting back at Mr. Gehlot, BJP State president Satish Poonia said it is beyond comprehension that a Chief Minister will say such “irresponsible, illogical and baseless things”. “The CM is distracted as he is insecure about his chair. He should apologise for insulting paramilitary forces which maintain internal and external security of the country,” he said.

Mr. Poonia further said the statement is undignified. The Congress talks about demonetisation as its stash of money turned into garbage after that.