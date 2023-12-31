BJP minority wing to launch Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan campaign eyeing Muslim women in U.P.

December 31, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority wing in Uttar Pradesh will launch a Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan campaign from the first week of January in the State to draw Muslim women towards the saffron party in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary polls. The campaign with the tagline “Na duri hai, na khai hai, Modi hamara bhai hai (there’s no detachment, there’s no chasm, Modi is our brother)“ is likely to be launched from any district of Western U.P. having sizeable Muslim electorate on January 2.

“We will organise a meeting in each of the BJP’s 98 organisational districts in U.P. In the campaign, we will sensitise Muslim women about the work done by the BJP government, benefits of various welfare schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana of the Modi regime and would encourage them to vote for the BJP,” Kunwar Basit Ali, U.P. BJP Minority Morcha president, told The Hindu.

Mr. Ali added the campaign will continue for roughly three weeks. “We will start it from any district of Western U.P. like Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly or neighbouring district,” he said. In the Western U.P. region, seven districts have a high Muslim electorate between 35-50% of overall population.

