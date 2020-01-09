Other States

BJP minority cell secretary in Madhya Pradesh Akram Khan resigns over CAA, NRC

Akram Khan’s resignation letter

Akram Khan’s resignation letter   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Can’t tolerate indecent remarks by colleagues against a community,’ he says

The BJP’s secretary for the minority cell in Madhya Pradesh has quit from his post over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, charging party workers of making indecent remarks against a particular community.

“I respect the party’s decision on the CAA and the NRC and have been serving it for 25 years,” Akram Khan told reporters. “But some colleagues have been making indecent comments against a particular community, which is unbearable and hurting sentiments.”

In the resignation letter, addressed to Sanvar Patel, BJP State minority cell president, Mr. Khan wrote, “I tender my resignation over NRC and CAA. Kindly accept it.”

Stating that he had apprised the senior leadership of the comments, he said, “I can’t resist provocative remarks made by fellow BJP workers.”

Denying the allegation, Lokendra Parashar, party State media in-charge, said, “Akramji has become a victim of the misinformation campaign on the law. After resigning, he should explain to everyone, especially the Muslims, anti-minority provisions in the law. If he fails in that, that means he even betrayed minorities.”

Comments
