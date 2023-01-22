ADVERTISEMENT

BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

January 22, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state.

PTI

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP might taste defeat in all 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 General Elections.

"BJP is baar ho sakta hai saari 80 seats haar jaaye (BJP might taste defeat in all 80 seats)," Mr. Yadav said.

"The party that claimed to rule for decades -- its leader said that it will be there for (the next) 50 years -- is now counting its days. Its national president should visit two medical colleges in the state and he will understand how many seats they are going to win," the former Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Mr. Yadav also asked the BJP, which is holding its state executive meet here, to pass a resolution to provide ₹1 crore and a government job to families of custodial death victims.

"The BJP practises discrimination. Will it pass a resolution to provide ₹1 crore financial help and a government job to the family of Balwant Singh? It should pass a resolution to provide ₹1 crore financial assistance and a government job in custodial death cases to the families concerned," Mr. Yadav said.

Balwant Singh (27), a businessman, died in police custody in Kanpur on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. His post mortem report revealed that he had about 24 ante-mortem injuries, including on the chest, face, thighs, legs, hands and soles.

Mr. Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state.

"They were claiming to bring in investments from London and New York. Now, they are bringing investment from the districts. Who are they fooling? They are visiting (other) states, which are already running their own (investment) programmes, for investments. They are just fooling people," Mr. Yadav added

