BJP member killed by Maoists in Bijapur, fourth such incident in the Red Zone this year

June 22, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - RAIPUR

A former sarpanch, and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was murdered allegedly by Maoists in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chattisgarh on Wednesday, according to police.

Kaka Arjun, 52, a resident of Ilmidi Kasaram Para village, is the fourth Bharatiya Janata Party member murdered by alleged Maoists since the beginning of the year and the party has termed it a failure of law and order in the State. The latest incident comes on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Durg district.

Additional Suprentendent of Police (Bijapur) Governa said that Arjun’s body was found around 4.30 p.m. and there were visible wounds caused by a sharp weapon. A pamphlet was found in which the Maoists reportedly said that Arjun had been working for the BJP since 2014 and was working against the outlawed Community Party of India (Maoists). It also contained a warning to BJP members who were working against the Maoists.

Between February 5 and 11, three BJP functionaries and office bearers, including the deputy chief of its Narayanpur district unit, have been murdered. The party attacked the State government after Wednesday’s incident.

“Law and order is finished in Chhattisgarh, today the Naxalites have once again shown their cowardice by brutally killing BJP leader Kaka Arjun ji in Ilmidi village, Bijapur.

I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and patience and strength to the bereaved family members,” tweeted former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh.

