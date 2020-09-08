BJP Mahila Morcha leader shot at in Bengal

Kolkata

08 September 2020 02:00 IST

Party blames Trinamool Congress for the incident

A leader of the BJP women’s wing was shot at in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Monday. Radharani Naskar, vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha in Bishnupur area of the district, has been admitted to the SSKM Hospital here with bullet injuries in her head.

She was shot by unidentified persons, near her residence in at Raghudebpur village in Bishnupur area. The West Bengal BJP leadership including State president Dilip Ghosh has described the incident as political violence and blamed the Trinamool Congress for it. There has been no arrest in the case and TMC has denied any involvement in the crime.

