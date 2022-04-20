BJP made the bulldozer a symbol of its unlawful power, says Akhilesh 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the bulldozer a symbol of its unlawful power, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, as he referred to the anti-encroachment drive launched by local authorities in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

“Now the public will launch a movement to check the legality of the homes, offices and business establishments of BJP people and bring the truth out in front of everyone,” Mr. Yadav said in a tweet.

“BJP is unlawfully declaring the construction of its opponents as illegal and running the bulldozer over them,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister advised the BJP to make the “bulldozer” its emblem.

“Muslims and other minorities, backwards [Other Backward Classes] and Dalit are their target. Now, even Hindus are becoming victims of their frenzy. Actually, the BJP is running the bulldozer over the Constitution [of India],” Mr. Yadav said.