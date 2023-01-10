BJP looks to streamline J&K unit amid talk that Assembly elections might be held in the Union Territory as early as this year

January 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP is looking at streamlining its organisation in Jammu & Kashmir, and making it poll ready, amid talk that Assembly elections might be held in the Union Territory as early as this year, its first after the reading down of Article 370.

Sources said that the Rajouri attacks where Hindu civilians were identified and killed by terrorists, were also a matter of concern in a meeting of the BJP’s core group for J&K on Monday evening. “We discussed various issues with the Union Home Minister on J&K yesterday. I believe solutions will be laid down. Undoubtedly, there have been some attacks, but security forces are doing a good job,” former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K Kavindra Gupta said.

National general secretary (organisation) of the BJP, B.L. Santhosh is scheduled to visit J&K on Wednesday. His main aim is to bridge gaps in the party’s organisational structure and get feedback from party leaders.

While the events in Rajouri and other attacks on civilians were discussed, Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have asked party leaders from the Union Territory to meet with as many people as possible to raise confidence levels in them.

Mr. Shah said that the Central government had done much to strengthen security and democracy in the Union Territory, and that a democratically elected government “is the best way to protect their rights”.

Interestingly, the BJP general secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh had, on a visit to the Union Territory in December, indicated that Assembly polls might happen as early as May 2023, and had exhorted party workers to “get ready” since, if May was the likely month, then the tickets of candidates would be decided in March.