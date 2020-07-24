BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs’ merger with Congress in Rajasthan

A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the ruling party to retain majority in the assembly.

The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the inaction of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly.

The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday.

The Speaker passed an order on September 18 last year declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as an integral part of the Congress.

The BSP MLAs had joined the Congress as a group after the 2018 assembly polls to avoid action under the anti-defection law.