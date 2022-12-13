  1. EPaper
BJP-led central government neglected Meghalaya, Northeast: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress supremo also distributed ₹5 lakh each to next of kin of those killed in clashes along the Assam-Meghalaya border

December 13, 2022 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hands over cheque of ₹5 lakh each to families of five Meghalaya civilians killed in November 22 firing by Assam police at Mukroh, on December 13, 2022.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hands over cheque of ₹5 lakh each to families of five Meghalaya civilians killed in November 22 firing by Assam police at Mukroh, on December 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Rahul Karmakar

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on December 13, 2022 alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has neglected Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

Ms. Banerjee, addressing a TMC workers’ convention in Shillong, said her party wants to assist the people of Meghalaya to ensure that the state is ruled by sons of the soil.

“The central government has totally neglected Meghalaya as well as other northestern states. We will ensure that we bring change and the hill state prospers,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee also promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to woman in every household of Meghalaya.

“Women in Meghalaya have suffered enough. While the State government neglects them, we aim to empower them,” she said.

Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya early next year.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress supremo also distributed ₹5 lakh each to next of kin of those killed in clashes along the Assam-Meghalaya border last month.

“Today, I met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing. It was my duty to stand by them in their time of grief. As a small act of assistance, I handed over ex-gratia cheques of ₹5 lakh to their kin,” she said.

All India Trinamool Congress / political parties / Meghalaya / Assam

