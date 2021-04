BJP-led alliance will return to power in Assam, claims Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. File

Guwahati:

07 April 2021 17:33 IST

He said the three-phase polling was by and large peaceful and it reflected that his government was successful in restoring peace in Assam after decades of insurgency and violence.

A day after the Assembly elections in Assam came to an end, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will return to power in the State with an enhanced mandate.

“We will return to power with more seats. This has happened due to the relentless development work carried out by our government in the last five years,” he said.

Voting in Assam was held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Mr. Sonowal said a large number of people participated in the election process and this reflects that people has reaffirmed their faith in India’s inclusive democracy.

“I am grateful to the people of Assam for their wholehearted support to the BJP-led alliance,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Ministers and all the BJP leaders and workers who have helped in the entire election process. A total of over 73% people have participated in the first phase of polling in Assam, over 73% in the second phase and about 79% in the third phase.

The BJP fought the elections along with the AGP and the UPPL. In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, the AGP 14 seats and the then alliance partner BPF 12 seats. The BPF, this time, is part of the Opposition Congress-led ‘Mahajoot’.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sonowal on Wednesday visited the residences of two CRPF personnel – Inspector Dilip Kumar Das and Constable Babul Rabha – who were killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh last week, to express solidarity with the bereaved families. Das and Rabha hailed from Assam.