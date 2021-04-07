Other States

BJP-led alliance will return to power in Assam, claims Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. File  

A day after the Assembly elections in Assam came to an end, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will return to power in the State with an enhanced mandate.

He said the three-phase polling was by and large peaceful and it reflected that his government was successful in restoring peace in Assam after decades of insurgency and violence.

“We will return to power with more seats. This has happened due to the relentless development work carried out by our government in the last five years,” he said.

Voting in Assam was held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Mr. Sonowal said a large number of people participated in the election process and this reflects that people has reaffirmed their faith in India’s inclusive democracy.

“I am grateful to the people of Assam for their wholehearted support to the BJP-led alliance,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Ministers and all the BJP leaders and workers who have helped in the entire election process. A total of over 73% people have participated in the first phase of polling in Assam, over 73% in the second phase and about 79% in the third phase.

The BJP fought the elections along with the AGP and the UPPL. In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, the AGP 14 seats and the then alliance partner BPF 12 seats. The BPF, this time, is part of the Opposition Congress-led ‘Mahajoot’.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sonowal on Wednesday visited the residences of two CRPF personnel – Inspector Dilip Kumar Das and Constable Babul Rabha – who were killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh last week, to express solidarity with the bereaved families. Das and Rabha hailed from Assam.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra has only three days’ COVID-19 vaccine stock left, says State Health Minister

Coronavirus | Night curfew imposed in Delhi as people were organising parties, gatherings: Satyendar Jain

Relatives of CRPF jawan abducted by Naxals stage protest in Jammu & Kashmir

Ambani home bomb scare case | Sachin Vaze’s NIA custody extended till April 9

Rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles get IIT-Guwahati boost

4 BKU members arrested by Haryana Police

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Dixon, Bharti to form JV; eye PLI-scheme for making telecom products

Tripura CM Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly elections | Election Commission removes returning officers of eight Kolkata constituencies

Assam polls: BJP’s rivals included 3 NDA constituents

Supreme Court to hear on April 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife for his protection in Uttar Pradesh

Mukhtar denied food, water during Punjab-U.P. transfer, alleges brother; govt says no health issues

COVID-19 vaccine stock in Mumbai about to get over: Mayor

Ambani home bomb scare case | Param Bir Singh appears before NIA

Pakistani smuggler shot dead along IB in Amritsar; heroin, arms seized

MLA Mukhtar Ansari shifted to U.P. jail

Himachal civic polls: 12% polling in first two hours in Dharamshala, 13% in Palampur

‘90% restaurants will have be to shut down in Maharashtra’

Coronavirus | Odisha raises alarm over fast depletion of vaccine stock

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 5:36:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-led-alliance-will-return-to-power-in-assam-claims-sarbananda-sonowal/article34264447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY