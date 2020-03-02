‘BJP leadership is ignoring backwards’

BJP MLA Sharad Kol on Monday spoke out against his party alleging its central and State leadership ignored backward communities by precluding them adequate representation at the top. Furthermore, he extolled the Kamal Nath government for being “pro-poor”.

The dissident MLA from Beohari in Shahdol district, Mr. Kol, a former Congressman who last year went against his party along with another MLA while voting on a crucial criminal amendment bill, warned the BJP central leadership in a video released to reporters on Monday: “There is still time to notice this and bring about a balance. Even B.R. Ambedkar has said that the oppressed have the right to equality.”

“However, today we are seeing such days in the BJP leading the Central government that from top to bottom only one community is being given importance, which is a matter of concern,” he said.

Mr. Kol asked the national leadership of the BJP and the RSS: “Why are you ignoring the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ?”

With MP V.D. Sharma being recently appointed the State BJP president, Mr. Kol pointed out that now the post of president, leader of the opposition (Gopal Bhargava) and whip (Narottam Mishra) all went to members of “one particular community”, showing the party’s ignorance towards SCs, STs and the other backward classes, which constituted more than 80% of the State’s population.

“Without the support of backward communities, forget about forming a government,” he cautioned the BJP, “Your existence will be put in danger”.

Stating that even in the past the communities did not get opportunities, and the situation remained unchanged, he said, “They have continuously worked with the BJP, which is still ignoring them. It is a matter of concern that the party is taking such decisions. Where do they want to take the party?” Mr. Kol warned the public “will not tolerate this ignorance” if continued.