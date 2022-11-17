BJP leadership frowns over remarks made by Uttarakhand ex-CMs on incumbent Pushkar Dhami

November 17, 2022 04:30 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

State unit chief summoned to Delhi, asked to enforce inner-party discipline 

Nistula Hebbar

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government has already been buffeted by the recruitment scandal and the murder of teen Ankita Bhandari in which relatives of a BJP leader have been implicated. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

The BJP’s central leadership has taken amiss statements made by two former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand — Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat — criticising the current Pushkar Dhami-led BJP government, summoning State unit chief Mahendra Bhat to Delhi to ask him to enforce some inner-party discipline among the flock in the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhat has been asked to speak to both former Chief Ministers and urge them to voice their opinion within party fora and not in public and press. “Being senior leaders they should know that whatever concerns they may have over the Dhami government should be discussed on forums provided by the party rather than give out public statements,” said a senior party functionary in Delhi. 

ALSO READ
Corruption is a big problem in Uttarakhand, says BJP MP and former CM

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat, who was the State’s Chief Minister briefly before being replaced by Mr. Dhami in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, had recently raised eyebrows with his reported comments that no work could be done in the State without paying commission. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An undated video of him making the purported comments had surfaced. Though he was heard saying that no one in particular can be held responsible for this, his remarks embarrassed the party as it is in power in the State. 

Commissionkhori [bribe] was a practice prevalent in Uttar Pradesh and unfortunately, it continues in Uttarakhand,” he said. Uttarakhand was a part of Uttar Pradesh before it became a separate State. 

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol

His predecessor Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat had also recently expressed concerns over corruption. Taking cognisance of their comments, party sources said the central leadership has discussed the issue with State president Bhat. 

The comments by the two Rawats, though, are also being seen as a reflection of internal differences within the party’s rank of senior leaders in the State. Mr. Dhami’s government has already been buffeted by the recruitment scandal and the murder of teen Ankita Bhandari in which relatives of a BJP leader have been implicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US