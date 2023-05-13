BJP leaders welcome preacher Bageshwar Baba in Patna

May 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Patna

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Saturday accorded a grand welcome to preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, alias Bageshwar Baba, on the first day of his visit to Bihar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav welcomed him at the Patna airport, while MP Manoj Tiwari drove him to the hotel.

As part of a five-day programme, Mr. Shastri is scheduled to take part in an event at Taret Math in Pali, on the outskirts of Patna, where thousands of his supporters have gathered. Heavy security arrangements have been made on the route leading to the venue.

Soon after reaching Patna airport, Mr. Shastri said, “Bihar is my soul and I have come here to spread love and peace through my sermons. I have not come here to talk about Hindu-Muslim, I have come here to talk about Hindu-Hindu.”

There was a huge crowd outside the airport. Slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman were raised.

“I will be here for the next five days and Baba is very happy after seeing the grand welcome from the people of Bihar,” Mr. Manoj Tiwari said.

Mr. Giriraj Singh said Sanatana Dharma was the identity of the country and it should not be weakened and Mr. Shastri had come to make the Sanatana Dharma stronger.

“Bihar is the land of transformation and if Sanatana [Dharma] will rise in Bihar its vibration will be felt in neighbouring West Bengal as well where Mamata Banerjee is offering Namaz,” Mr. Singh said.

The ruling Rasthriya Janata Dal (RJD) warned that Mr. Shastri would land in jail if he will tried to stoke communal disharmony. The RJD said that Mr. Shastri was a puppet of the BJP.

The Congress said the entire show was sponsored by the BJP.

Before the arrival of Mr. Shastri, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav had warned against stoking tensions.

Asked about the visit of Mr. Shastri, RJD spokesperson Mirtunjay Tiwari said, “If anybody tries to create hatred and hamper the communal harmony in the State, law will take its course and people may land in jail.”

Another RJD spokesperson, Shakti Yadav, said, “Baba is not a preacher nor has he come to deliver sermons, he is just a puppet of the BJP. India is a secular country and it will remain secular,” Mr. Yadav said.

Congress MLC Premchand Mishra said, “The show looks like sponsored by a BJP leader because they are one who are facilitating him ever since he has landed in Patna. Whenever election comes, BJP organises such programmes.”

