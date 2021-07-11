BJP leader’s remarks on Sis Ram Ola lead to row

JAIPUR:

11 July 2021 05:21 IST

Uproar over the party’s national spokesperson’s indecent remarks in reference to the late Union minister

The purported remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on the late former Union minister Sis Ram Ola led to a row in Rajasthan on Saturday, prompting several political leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to demand an apology from the ruling party at the Centre. Mr. Ola, a prominent Jat leader from the Shekhawati region, died in 2013.

In a television debate over the recent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Bhatia made some remarks about Mr. Ola’s induction into the Manmohan Singh government despite his old age, which were perceived as indecent. Mr. Bhatia said Dr. Singh was trying to find energy in 85-year-old Mr. Ola, who had “his tools in shambles”, while expanding the Cabinet in June 2013.

“Jinka hil gaya tha purza, unmein Manmohan Singh ji dhoondh rahe the urja,” Mr. Bhatia said in a taunt directed at the Congress. Mr. Bhatia himself shared the video clip of the TV debate on his Twitter account, but deleted it later following the ruckus.

Mr. Gehlot reacted sharply to the remarks and demanded that BJP national president J.P. Nadda tender an apology immediately to the people of Rajasthan. “I condemn these remarks... They have created a lot of anger. Mr. Ola protected the interests of farmers in the social and political fields for more than 60 years. He received Padma Shri in 1968 for his social service,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

A large number of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists staged a demonstration outside the BJP State headquarters here in protest against the remarks. When BJP workers confronted them, policemen deployed at the venue controlled the situation and dispersed the protesters. BKU spokesperson Ajit Kaswan said the farmers would not tolerate humiliation of their departed leader.

Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot said the BJP leader’s remarks had shown the party’s mentality of disregarding the contributions of tall leaders. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also condemned Mr. Bhatia's remarks and said they had created a strong resentment in the Jat community.