BJP leader’s remark on triple talaq victims sparks row in Odisha House

The Odisha Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Thursday after Bishnu Charan Sethi, deputy leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stoked a controversy when he said that triple talaq victims were being forced into prostitution.

The BJP MLA was replying to the Congress members who had on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for pushing through the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in Parliament.

Mr. Sethi claimed that some political parties had been opposing the Bill with an eye on minority votes. Those opposing it should keep in mind that the legislation was passed to protect the interests of women, he said, while adding that he had only quoted findings of some survey reports.

“What is wrong in quoting survey reports in the House? I have not made any adverse remark against any community, but quoted survey reports that say Muslim women dominate the red light areas in Mumbai and Kolkata,” Mr. Sethi said

The practice of “triple talaq” was abolished in 38 countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh, the BJP leader maintained.

“The Bill has nothing to do with religion and is aimed at eradicating a social evil. Now, one cannot divorce his wife just by uttering ‘talaq-talaq-talaq’ in an inebriated state or via a mobile phone message,” he added

BJD protests

Mr. Sethi’s statement soon evoked strong opposition from members of both opposition Congress and ruling BJD members. The Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House to disrupt the proceedings, while some BJD members protested by standing on their seats.

Senior Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra countered Mr. Sethi by saying that the BJP leader should not make statements against a particular community that would incite communal tension.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had to adjourn the proceedings after he failed to restore normalcy in the House. Similar scenes were created by Congress MLAs in the post-lunch session, forcing adjournments.

The Speaker had to adjourn the House five times and finally for the day after transacting some normal business amid uproarious scenes.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik demanded that Mr. Sethi apologise for making derogatory statements about Muslim women. The party will protest if Mr. Sethi did not apologise, Mr. Patnaik said at a press conference.

(With PTI inputs)