BJP leaders pay homage to Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Leaders of the BJP, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, offered tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at his memorial at Shivaji Park on Sunday, his seventh death anniversary, even as the Sena is on the verge of exiting the NDA and may even form a government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

No Sena leader, except party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s personal secretary Milind Narvekar, was present to receive Mr. Fadnavis, who has been engaged in a war of words with Mr. Thackeray. The former CM, accompanied by former education minister Vinod Tawde, also encountered Sena workers shouting party slogans at him.

The BJP leader, meanwhile, posted a 1.46-minute-long video on his Twitter page, comprising lines avout self-respect from Bal Thackeray’s speeches. The video seemed to be aimed at Uddhav Thackeray for aligning with the Congress and NCP, which are opposed to the idea of Hindutva.

The video — captioned “Honourable Balasaheb gave us the mantra of having self-respect” — included the Sena founder’s remark saying: “Till the time this self-respect is alive, the country will have golden days. Otherwise nothing will happen. Everything will vanish.”

Another line said, “Name and money. Once your name is defamed it will never return. Money will come and go. Preserve your name.” The video ends with a remark on the Hindu religion. “The saffron flag of the Hindu religion should fly higher and higher.”

Ever since the Sena decided to dump the BJP and sought help from the other two parties, questions have been raised whether the party’s ideology of Hindutva allies with that of the Congress and NCP.

All three parties have repeatedly said the issue will be addressed only when an alliance is sealed.