‘BJP leader’s kin among 2 let off by NCB’

Intensifying the attack against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said that the anti-drug agency let off two persons after the raid and one of them was the brother-in-law of a high-profile BJP leader.

“NCB officer Sameer Wankhede while speaking to media had said that the agency has arrested 8 to 10 individuals. How can the officer in-charge of such high-profile raid be so elusive? Didn’t he know how many people were arrested? The agency had arrested 10 out of which two were let off,” said Mr. Malik.

The Minister said that he will be exposing the name of the BJP leader in a press conference on Saturday. “The person whose brother-in-law was allowed to go is a high-profile BJP leader. I will be presenting damning facts on Saturday and NCB will have to answer all the claims,” he said.

On October 6, Mr. Malik held a press conference and exposed how two private individuals were part of the NCB’s raid on the cruise where Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with seven others. In subsequent arrests, a total of 17 persons have been arrested.

Out of the two private individuals, one Kiran Gosavi is a private detective, who is wanted in cheating cases, while the other Manish Bhanushali is a BJP leader.