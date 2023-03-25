BJP leaders in Mumbai stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ OBCs

March 25, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged protests here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him for “insulting” the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh.

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community.

“The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs,” said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president.

He was joined by state BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha.