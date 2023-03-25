ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders in Mumbai stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ OBCs

March 25, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh.

PTI

Activists of the BJP take part in a protest against Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged protests here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him for “insulting” the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh.

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Modi surname remark | Rahul Gandhi has ‘pathetic and casteist mindset’, says BJP chief J.P. Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community.

“The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs,” said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president.

He was joined by state BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US