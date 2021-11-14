BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi

14 November 2021 14:05 IST

The BJP leaders from Punjab are also expected to meet party president J.P. Nadda later in the day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15

A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurupurab.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The delegation, composed of 11 leaders from Punjab, met Mr. Modi at his official residence here and conveyed the sentiments of Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev ji's devotees, BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma told PTI.

Advertising

Advertising

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of 'Guru Nanak Dev', will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

Mr. Sharma said the Prime Minister assured them that he will look into their demand.

The BJP leaders from Punjab are also expected to meet party president J.P. Nadda later in the day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Mr. Chugh, who was also part of the delegation, said the leaders from Punjab also thanked Mr. Modi for taking landmark initiatives for the well-being of both Punjab and the Sikh community.