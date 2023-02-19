ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders behind illegal coal mining in Assam: AJP 

February 19, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam Jatiya Parishad said rat-hole mining is being carried out under the noses of police, forest and local administrative officials despite an NGT ban from 2014  

The Hindu Bureau

An illegal rat-hole coal mine in eastern Assam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

GUWAHATI

Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are behind illegal coal mining in Assam, a State-based political party has alleged in a set of memorandums on February 16. 

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) submitted a petition each to the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the National Human Rights Commission and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. 

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said illegal rat-hole coal mining has continued in Assam besides Meghalaya and other north-eastern States with the alleged patronage of the BJP leaders and in collusion with officials despite a blanket ban on such type of mining by the NGT in 2014. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rat-hole mining involves the digging of very small tunnels, usually only 3-4 feet high, which workers enter and extract coal from. 

Illegal rat-hole coal mines in eastern Assam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the memorandum, the AJP leaders said the coal mined and transported illegally in Assam is worth about ₹2,000 crore per month. While this is causing large-scale damage to the environment, a bigger issue has been tax evasion, they pointed out. 

“In 2014, the NGT banned the rat-hole mining method. But unfortunately, it is continuing unabated in the Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam,” they alleged. 

They said a probe panel headed by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court and instituted by the State government, reported the continuation of the illegal rat-hole mining activities. 

“The report of the commission highlighted the danger of deforestation,” they said. 

The AJP said after the locals, various organisations and environmental activists had staged widespread protests against illegal coal mining, the authorities on August 7, 2022, issued prohibitory orders restricting the entry of unauthorised persons to the reserved forest areas of Lekhapani, Tirap and Tipong (Tinsukia district). But the illegal activities have continued, the party said. 

“The involvement of some politicians belonging to the BJP is an open secret in Assam… These politicians reportedly influence the authorities to issue entry passes to traders for the extraction of coal. The politicians receive a cut for every truck that exits the area… We have reasons to believe that such illegal mining is continuing at the behest and patronage of the State government,” the AJP said. 

The party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate appropriate action against government officials and politicians patronising illegal mining and transportation of coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US