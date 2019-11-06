BJP leader Vineet Sharda blames 'neighbouring countries' for rise in pollution in India

Senior BJP leader from Meerut, Vineet Sharda, has said Pakistan or China could be responsible for the rise in pollution in northern India. In a video that has gone viral, he said Pakistan could not beat India in conventional war and could have come up with a new ploy of releasing poisonous gases in our territory.

Mr. Sharda said, “Yeh jo zehreeli havayein, zehreeli gas aayi hain, ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi hon jo humse ghabraya hua hai (These poisonous gases could have been released by a neighbouring country, who is afraid of us).”

Mr. Sharda said Pakistan had become frustrated since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came to power.

He also criticised the Delhi Chief Minister for blaming farmers and industries for the spike in pollution in Delhi NCR.

This is not the first time Mr. Sharda has ventured into the realm of the ridiculous. The president of U.P.’s Vyapar Praokosth of the BJP was in the news earlier this year when, during the election campaign, he breathlessly repeated kamal (lotus), the BJP’s symbol, for 30 seconds during a rally. He also made headlines for suggesting Hindu women could have five children to counter the rise in the Muslim population.