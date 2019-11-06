Other States

BJP leader Vineet Sharda blames 'neighbouring countries' for rise in pollution in India

A child sports a mask with the words ‘Enough’ during a protest against the alarming levels of pollution in the city, near the India Gate monument in New Delhi, on November 5, 2019.

A child sports a mask with the words ‘Enough’ during a protest against the alarming levels of pollution in the city, near the India Gate monument in New Delhi, on November 5, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

According to him, Pakistan could not beat India in conventional war and could have come up with a new ploy of releasing poisonous gases

Senior BJP leader from Meerut, Vineet Sharda, has said Pakistan or China could be responsible for the rise in pollution in northern India. In a video that has gone viral, he said Pakistan could not beat India in conventional war and could have come up with a new ploy of releasing poisonous gases in our territory.

Also Read
A view of smoke rising from a factory | Image used for representational purposes only.

Two factories, eight people fined in UP for pollution

Mr. Sharda said, “Yeh jo zehreeli havayein, zehreeli gas aayi hain, ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi hon jo humse ghabraya hua hai (These poisonous gases could have been released by a neighbouring country, who is afraid of us).”

Mr. Sharda said Pakistan had become frustrated since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came to power.

He also criticised the Delhi Chief Minister for blaming farmers and industries for the spike in pollution in Delhi NCR.

Also Read
&nbsp;

‘Indian lungs under extreme stress’

This is not the first time Mr. Sharda has ventured into the realm of the ridiculous. The president of U.P.’s Vyapar Praokosth of the BJP was in the news earlier this year when, during the election campaign, he breathlessly repeated kamal (lotus), the BJP’s symbol, for 30 seconds during a rally. He also made headlines for suggesting Hindu women could have five children to counter the rise in the Muslim population.

Watch | Delhi is choking again
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Delhi Other States
pollution
air pollution
pollution control
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 7:46:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-leader-vineet-sharda-blames-pakistan-china-for-rise-in-pollution-in-india/article29897371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY