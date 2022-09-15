Other States

BJP leader summoned by West Bengal CID in coal smuggling case

West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned to appear before the State CID. File

West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned to appear before the State CID. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @JitendraAsansol

West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned to appear before the State CID in connection with its investigation into a coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.

The CID has asked Mr. Tiwari to appear before its officers in the city for questioning in the coal smuggling case on Friday.

Mr. Tiwari, who is the former Trinamool Congress mayor of Asansol and joined the BJP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly poll, confirmed receiving the notice.

"An investigating authority can call anyone for the sake of investigation," Mr. Tiwari, a former TMC MLA from Pandaveswar, said.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the alleged illegal excavation, transportation and sale of coal from some districts of West Bengal.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
West Bengal
Kolkata
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 1:34:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-leader-summoned-by-west-bengal-cid-in-coal-smuggling-case/article65893903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY