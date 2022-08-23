Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

She had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is now in the BJP.

PTI Panaji/Chandigarh
August 23, 2022 12:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidate from Adampur Assembly constituency, Sonali Phogat. during an election campaign in her constituency in Haryana on October 12, 2019. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday., August 23, 2022.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star, was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

“Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The post-mortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, the official said.

"She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar said.

BJP Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Mr.. Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bharatiya Janata Party
Haryana
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app