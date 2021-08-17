BJP leader shot dead in south Kashmir

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, second such incident in the past eight days.

The victim was identified as Javid Ahmad Dar from Brazloo Jagir in Kulgam.

“Dar was shot from a close range outside his house. He died on the spot,” officials said.

Dar was designated as in-charge of the Homshali Bugh constituency in Kulgam by the BJP three years ago.

On August 9, two BJP leaders were killed in Anantnag.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, “Terrible news from Kulgam. Javved Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues. May Allah grant him place in Jannat.”