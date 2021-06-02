BJP leader shot dead in Pulwama

Srinagar:

02 June 2021 23:15 IST

A massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants

A BJP leader, who is also an elected municipal councillor, was shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday evening.

“Three unidentified terrorists fired upon municipal councillor Rajesh Pandita who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen late in the evening. Mr. Pandita succumbed to the injuries whereas the daughter of his friend is seriously wounded [in the attack],” IGP Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The councillor was residing in a secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

“The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral,” IGP Kumar said.

The councillor, who is associated with the BJP, was fired at from a close range.

The police and the security forces cordoned the off the area where the attack took place. “A massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants,” the police said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the killing. “Pandita was BJP’s district secretary, Tral, and Muncipal Committee chairman. Attacking unarmed people is no bravery. The police must track down attackers and punish them,” Mr. Thakur said.

He said such attacks won’t stop the BJP leaders from serving the people.