BJP leader shot dead in Bihar's Katihar

Sanjeev Mishra, a former Zilla Parishad member, was talking to some people near his house in Telta police station area when two men came on a motorcycle and fired at him

PTI Katihar
November 07, 2022 16:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A local BJP leader was shot dead near his house in Bihar's Katihar district on Monday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjeev Mishra, a former Zilla Parishad member, was talking to some people near his house in Telta police station area when two men came on a motorcycle and fired at him, they said.

"He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The accused managed to flee the spot," a police officer said.

The incident happened around 8 am, and within a few hours, Mishra's supporters gathered outside the police station and went on a rampage, damaging several police vehicles parked there, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Senior police officers have been sent to the spot where the incident took place. Details will be shared only after getting a report from them," Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said.

Police are investigating the matter from all possible angles, he said, adding that the accused will be nabbed soon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP blames Mahagathbandhan

The BJP said that ever since the Mahagathbandhan government came to power in the state, political murders have started.

"Nitish Kumar seems to have surrendered his chief minister's post to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar is not even properly handling his responsibility as the home minister," said state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

"Mishra was an executive committee member of Katihar district BJP. He was in the BJP for a long, and earlier also held the post of the president of the party's Balrampur mandal," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bharatiya Janata Party
Bihar

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app