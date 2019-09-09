BJP leader shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Hapur

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in Dhaulana area of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh by three unidentified assailants on Monday morning. Rakesh Sharma was a mandal general secretary in the Hapur BJP unit and was the in charge of 100 booths in his area.

A peon in the government school in Chajjupur village, Mr. Sharma was going to his workplace on his motorcycle from his house in Karanpur Jatt village. According to police, he was stopped one km before Sapnavat police station along a deserted stretch and was shot from close range. He was taken to the government hospital in Hapur where he died during treatment.

Local BJP workers blamed the poor law and order situation for the murder.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that Mr. Sharma was socially very active. He was fighting a couple of cases on behalf of the locals. It could have led to some acrimony. However, the family hasn’t named anybody in the FIR,” said Yesh Vir Singh, Superintendent of Police, Hapur. “We have received some leads and five teams are after the culprits. The role of local police is also being looked into,” he added.