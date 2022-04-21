BJP leader, sarpanch booked on bribe charge in J&K

They allegedly took money to get an arrested youth released

A BJP leader, working as the district president of Bandipora, and his sarpanch associate were booked by the police on Thursday for allegedly accepting money in lieu of helping in release of an arrested youth.

Officials said BJP leader Abdul Rehman Tikri and Darmahama sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad had allegedly demanded and accepted ₹1 lakh from Anjum Khursheed, whose brother Aqib Khursheed was in jail.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC. “An investigation is on in the case,” officials said.

The duo, however, were released after they produced an anticipatory bail.

The BJP has said it has “relieved the district president from all the party responsibilities with immediate effect.”