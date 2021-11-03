BJP leader removed from party post in Jammu after police lodge FIR

Srinagar

03 November 2021 03:27 IST

He was seen making hate speech on video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday relieved a senior leader, Vikram Randhawa, from the party post in Jammu, hours after the police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him for his alleged hate speech in a viral video.

An official said an FIR under Section 295-A and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed in a police station in Jammu against former BJP legislator Randhawa for his remarks made in a video, which was widely shared on the social media platforms on Monday. He was seen making remarks about the way Muslims pray and about the triple talaq.

BJP J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said he has issued a showcause notice to Randhawa and relieved him from the post of BJP JK-U.T. secretary with immediate effect.

“He should apologise for his remarks. The BJP does not endorse such language. Every religion teaches brotherhood. The party high command has also been apprised of the case. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not approve of such language and hurling insult on any faith," Mr. Raina said.

Randhawa was a legislator from Muslim-majority Rajouri in the Pir Panjal valley. The BJP is banking on the Muslim votes in Pir Panjal valley to win the elections in the future.

J&K regional parties, including the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party and the J&K Peoples Conference (PC), had criticised the BJP leader for his remarks and demanded action.