BJP leader quits party in Ladakh

Another BJP leader from Ladakh on Tuesday resigned from the party over the Centre’s failure to address the issue of stranded Ladakhis in parts of the country and overseas.

BJP leader Tsering Gyalpo, in the resignation letter, said, “The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has not taken the elected representatives of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh into confidence on any subject. The handling of the evacuation of stranded people is one such example”.

Mr. Gyalpo submitted his resignation to BJP national president J.P. Nadda. “The delay in evacuation has allegedly resulted into death of two Ladakhis in Jodhpur. I am pained to see the plight of Ladakhi people suffering in India and abroad,” he said.