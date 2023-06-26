ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Nadda to inaugurate exhibition in Bhopal on nine years of Modi rule

June 26, 2023 06:24 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - Bhopal

JP Nadda will reach Bhopal by a special plane at 4 PM on June 26 and hold a meeting of party functionaries, said Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma

PTI

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting on completion of nine years of BJP-led central government, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will on Monday inaugurate an exhibition here showcasing achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Talking to reporters, MP BJP president VD Sharma said Nadda will reach Bhopal by a special plane at 4 PM on Monday and hold a meeting of party functionaries apart from inaugurating the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a meeting of prominent citizens in the state capital during the day in the presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Those who attended the meeting sported black ribbons to protest the imposition of Emregency on the night of June 25 in 1975.

Chugh said the nation would never forget the dark days of the Emergency during which the Congress suppressed the Constitution and killed democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in MP on Tuesday and Sharma said he would hold a road show from Raj Bhawan to Police Control Room here.

