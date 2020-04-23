BJP leader, kin booked for lockdown violation

An FIR was registered against a local Bharatiya Janata Party worker, who fought a municipal election, and her three family members in Bulandshahr on Wednesday for violating the rules of lockdown by celebrating her wedding anniversary at the Shikarpur quarantine centre, police said.

She, along with her three family members were quarantined after she tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official press note, she had possibly come in contact with an Ayurvedic doctor of Shikarpur who had tested positive in Delhi, and later passed away because of the virus.

A former vice-president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in the district, she has been shifted to a quarantine centre in the neighbouring Khurja town after the incident.

Quarantine centre bash

The incident came to light when the photos of her cutting and feeding cake to family members on her 36th wedding anniversary went viral on social media. Her two-year-old granddaughter could also be seen in the photo.

She also boasted on her social media account that time and place don’t matter, every moment is a celebration when the family is together.

After the incident, the report of her spouse also came positive.