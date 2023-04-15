HamberMenu
BJP leader in UP held with illicit liquor worth ₹10 lakh

Among the two accused for possession of illicit liquor worth ₹10 lakh was BJP Pilibhit district media in-charge Shyam Bihari Bhojwal

April 15, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Pilibhit

PTI

A BJP leader was among two persons allegedly arrested with illicit liquor worth ₹10 lakh in the Barkheda police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP), a team from Barkheda Police Station, along with the joint team of the excise department recovered a large amount of illicit liquor from a vehicle and arrested two accused.

The two accused have been identified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district media in-charge Shyam Bihari Bhojwal and Babu, a resident of Gadarpur police station, Kotwali Sadar, district Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

BJP district president Sanjeev Pratap Singh said Bhojwal is the former district media incharge and added that a report for further action will be taken once the police investigation gets over.

