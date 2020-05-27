BJP leader in Punjab booked allegedly for attacking interfaith married couple

Punjab police booked a group of people, led by State BJP unit secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra, in Bathinda for allegedly attacking with deadly weapons an interfaith married couple.

The police said that according to the complaint filed by the victim, a 21-year-old girl, she had willingly married a Muslim man but her family was against it. The girl alleged that the BJP leader instigated her family members, who earlier this week assaulted her in-laws and threw stones at their house.

“Victim's (girl) family was against the marriage. A few members of her family arrived at her in-laws house and attacked them. The victim said her family was provoked by Sukhpal Singh Sra on grounds that she being a Hindu girl got married to a Muslim and should be brought back,” Gurvinder Singh Sangha, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) told, The Hindu on Wednesday.

Police have registered case against seven people, including Mr. Sra, and the girl’s father, mother and other relatives under Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code among other Sections.

“We are investigating the matter and legal action as per the law would be taken. The couple has been provided protection,” said Mr. Sangha.

On May 26, members of the right wing outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, termed the incident ‘love jihad’ and staged a protest in Bathinda against the police case registered against the BJP leader.