BJP leader, aide waylaid and murdered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar

03 January 2021 23:12 IST

A massive political controversy erupted over murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his associate in Odisha’s Cuttack district with party’s State leadership alleging that he was killed for voicing against corruption of the ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Kulamani Baral, former chairperson of Mahanga block, and his associate Dibyasingh Baral were hacked to death while returning to their village Nrutanga on Saturday evening. More than six miscreants attacked them suddenly at Jankot and the leaders suffered critical injuries to their head and face. They were rushed to Mahanga hospital and then the SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, but they succumbed to injuries.

