BJP leader accused in Assam question paper leak case surrenders

GUWAHATI

01 October 2020 10:01 IST

Former DIG said to be the kingpin is still absconding

A BJP leader accused in a sub-inspector recruitment scam has surrendered before the Assam police.

Diban Deka, who claimed to have served the BJP for 24 years, surrendered at the Patacharkuchi police station in the newly created Bajali district late on September 30 midnight. He was brought to Guwahati about 95 km southeast on October 1.

Mr. Deka was allegedly involved in the leaking of the question paper for a police sub-inspector job test that was scheduled on September 20. Hand-written copies of the leaked questions were used in a “written test” conducted for 50 candidates at a lodge in Guwahati on September 19.

Police said the BJP leader’s involvement in the scam came to light after a question paper was recovered from the lodge during a raid.

Former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Prasanta Kumar Dutta, the alleged kingpin of the scam, is still absconding.

In a Facebook post on September 24, the BJP leader said many “dishonest” police officers were involved in the scam. He also claimed that he had tipped off Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pradeep Kumar, who resigned as the chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) after the scam surfaced.

“The circle of Assam police has been torn in the question paper, many big people are involved. Many dishonest officers of Assam police are involved in this circle. There is also an officer involved, who has secretly killed many people,” he wrote.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the State’s Director-General of Police, denied his force’s involvement while Mr. Sonowal, in charge of the Home portfolio, asserted none would be spared if found responsible for the recruitment test scam.

“We have instituted an inquiry into the sub-inspector (unarmed branch) recruitment scam and the investing agency has been asked to conduct the inquiry impartially without any compromise,” he said.

The Opposition Congress on September 29 asked Mr. Sonowal to resign, owning moral responsibility. The party also requested Governor Jagdish Mukhi not to let Mr. Kumar resign as the SLPRB chief until the investigation is over.