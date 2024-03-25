BJP launches rally in Nuh to reach out to Muslims

March 25, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - GURUGRAM

The newly appointed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Sunday sounded the bugle for the Lok Sabha election in the State with the first edition of ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Muslim-dominated Nuh, underscoring the party’s efforts to reach out to the minority community ahead of the parliamentary and Assembly polls this year.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal too had attended a function to commemorate Raja Hasan Khan Mewati’s martyrdom on March 9 in Nuh, with 44 Ulemas sharing the dais in a first such instance.

All three Assembly constituencies of Nuh district — Nuh, Punhana, and Ferozepur Jhirka — are held by the Congress. Falling in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha segment, the three Assembly segments had voted overwhelmingly for the Congress candidate Capt. Ajay Yadav in 2019 as he polled 74% of the total votes cast in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh got 82,000 votes in Nuh, which was around 22% of the total votes polled in the three segments.

Mukesh Vashisht, media coordinator to the Chief Minister, said the ruling party’s efforts to reach out to the Muslims in the State were in line Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Addressing his first rally in Nuh, Mr. Saini said the Mewat region, which was labelled as “backward” during the previous regimes, has developed at a fast pace during BJP rule. He said that double-engine BJP governments had put special emphasis on the backward regions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.