BJP launches official social media handles in J&K

Party wishes to “engage the young people by letting them know that we believe in them and more importantly we need them”.

BJP general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday launched official social media handles of the party’s unit in the Union Territory.

Launching the Twitter handle, and Instagram and Facebook pages of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Mr. Chugh said, “BJP wants to have an impact and wants the people to join them in the mission J&K”.

Mr. Chugh said the “party can change the way the young generations are learning about our country”.

“Finding solutions is essential if people of J&K want to make most of our caring (sic). The BJP wants to engage the young people by letting them know that we believe in them and more importantly we need them,” he added.

Mr. Chugh said the BJP has been for the last several years engaging aggressively with the leaders of the Union Territory to convey that the party wants nothing more than a stable, prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

“The party will work in J&K to eradicate the extremism that is considered as cancer and that can potentially engulf the whole country,” he said.