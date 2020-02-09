BJP-JJP regime clueless about its agenda of governance: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday hit out at ruling BJP-JJP government in the State, accusing it of being clueless about its agenda of governance even after three months in power.

Mr. Hooda said the government should not only give an account of what it has achieved in the first 100 days of its second term but also list its failures for all the 1925 days that it has held office.

“The State government is clueless about what needs to be done. They are busy with settling the internal contradictions of their alliance and the party. They took almost 20 days to distribute portfolios and then they started fighting over who controls CID. Now they have started carrying out pre-budget discussions while the economic survey itself has not been released. The government has done nothing and this is why their 100-day progress report is nothing but a pack of lies,” said Mr. Hooda.

The former Chief Minister said not only does the government not want to work, it is also not allowing the 90 Haryana MLAs to work. “The MLAs are given a grant of ₹5 crore per year but they have not been able to spend the money because the government has not issued any guidelines for this expenditure and people of the State continue to suffer,” he alleged.

“The State was growing by nearly 10% during the Congress rule but this has come down to 4.5%. Unemployment rate in the State was 2.8% during the Congress government which has now gone up by more than 10 times to 28%,” he said.

Calling the government move to secure 75% of unskilled jobs for locals a political posturing, the former Chief Minister said this is just an extension of existing government policies and this alone was not acceptable to the State. “Our educated young women and men are only getting class IV jobs and those who deserve to be placed as teachers, are being appointed as peons which is gross injustice to their ability and academic records,” Mr. Hooda said.

Scam alleged

The former Chief Minister alleged scam by the government in the procurement of paddy.

“The government’s own investigations have identified a scam of ₹90 crore but Ministers are claiming that there has been no scam. We want the CBI or a sitting judge to probe this so that the scale of the scam and those responsible are exposed,” he added.