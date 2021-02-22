BJP-JJP policies leading to unemployment, inflation, corruption, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH

22 February 2021 20:33 IST

It is continuously increasing VAT on petrol and diesel to raise additional revenue, he says.

Leader of the Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government accusing it of adopting a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption.

“The government claims that it will give reservation to Haryana residents in private jobs as well but is employing 75% people from other States in their own recruitment. In the recent SDO recruitment in the Electricity Department, it has done so. While 99 people have been selected for 90 general category posts, including nine on the waiting list, only 22 of them are from Haryana,” said Mr. Hooda here.

He said the government is now attempting to change the policy with the reserved categories for the Scheduled Castes and the BCs. “The government has reduced the limit of 15 years residence for Haryana domicile to 5 years now. This will directly affect the interests of the SCs and the backward communities. The policies of the State government are leading to job losses.”

Sports policy destroyed

He also found fault with the sports policy saying the coalition government has destroyed the “Get Medals, Get Post” policy of the Congress government, which had been appreciated in several quarters. “..the new policy discriminates against Paralympics players. Their appointment has been restricted to Group-B posts which is a violation of their constitutional rights.”

Mr. Hooda said the State government is continuously increasing the VAT on petrol and diesel to raise additional revenue. He said during the Congress party’s tenure, diesel was cheapest in Haryana as the VAT rate on it was just 9.2%. “Now the rate is almost double and the government should understand the problems of the people.”