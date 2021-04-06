BJP-JJP policies driving people towards poverty, despair in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana’s former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition, has hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government in the State, accusing it of adopting anti-people policies that are driving people towards poverty and despair.

Pointing fingers at government policies on agriculture, education, unemployment, corruption, electricity and inflation, Mr. Hooda said on Tuesday the ruling parties should introspect rather than blame the Opposition for the present state of affairs.

Price rise

“The present government is proving to be very expensive for the people of Haryana as the policies of the government are pushing them into poverty. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas and electricity are increasing continuously. Stamp duty, farmers’ input costs and the State’s debt are increasing. Every section is frustrated and disappointed with the government,” he said at a press conference here.

“They [the ruling parties] should ponder as to why the leaders who won all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana two years ago are not able to reach out to the masses today. The government’s attitude towards farmers is completely negative. The purchase of wheat is being delayed by making excuses of registration, high moisture content etc., after the farmers expressed their opposition to the three farm laws,” he said.

Referring to education and health services, Mr. Hooda said that several posts of doctors are lying vacant in the State. “The government should tell us how many doctors it has recruited so far and how many medical colleges have been opened? There is also a large number of vacancies in schools and about 45,000 posts of teachers in government schools are lying vacant,” he alleged.