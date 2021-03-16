BJP, JJP leaders face farmers’ ire in Haryana

They would be boycotted for voting against no-trust motion

Even as the BJP-JJP government in Haryana defeated the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Congress last week in the State Assembly, protests by farmers against the BJP-JJP and Independent MLAs who supported the government are only intensifying across the State.

On Monday, a group of farmers, who had been agitating against Centre’s farm laws reached party office of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Jind’s Uchana, following which representatives of the Deputy Chief Minister had to leave party office.

Police said a group of farmers shouted slogans at the front gate of the party office and asked the office-bearers and party workers to leave. “They were protesting in support of their demands surrounding farm laws. They asked the party workers and office-bearers not to visit the office till their agitation was under way. The party worker and others then left the office through the back gate of the office,” Ravinder Kumar, Sub-Inspector at Uchana told The Hindu.

Farmer outfits have announced that all legislators including the BJP, the JJP and the Independents who didn’t support the no-confidence motion would be boycotted and won’t be allowed entry into villages across the State.

“We will quarantine all MLAs who are not supporting us by not letting them to move freely in our villages. The no-confidence motion has exposed the real face of MLAs. Last week, JJP MLA Ram Karan Kala was suppose to preside over a function at circuit house in Kurukshetra to honour ‘safai karamcharis’ to mark the birthday of party chief Ajay Singh Chautala but on account of farmers protest he gave it a miss,” said Rakesh Bains, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni).

The BJP-JJP leaders are facing protests almost across the State. On Sunday, at Narwana in Jind district, protesters gathered outside the venue for BJP’s district level training camp and staged their protest. Following this, the BJP workers had to leave the spot, escorted by the police.

Mr. Bains said farmers and village ‘panchayats’ are collectively expressing their anguish against the BJP-JJP and all others who are supporting the farm laws. “Farmers shouted slogans against Sports Minister and Pehowa MLA Sandeep Singh at Chhapra village of Shahabad where he had attended an event last Saturday,” he said. Farmers alleged that the MLA has betrayed the farming community by not supporting the motion.

55 votes against motion

On March 10, 55 MLAs had voted against the no-confidence motion while 32 backed the motion, which the Congress had moved on the pretext that the BJP-JJP government had “lost public confidence” surrounding the ongoing farmers’ protest against Centre’s farm laws.

Jastej Sandhu, a senior farmer leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) said in Karnal’s Ballah village, protest was lodged with a family where JJP leaders had paid a visit secretly last week. “Not just farmer groups and ‘panchayats’ but even villagers at their personal level have appealed to all to not invite or entertain BJP-JJP leaders at any functions,” he said.