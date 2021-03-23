BJP-JJP govt. in Haryana has failed on all fronts, says Hooda

Former CM accuses govt. of driving unemployment, financial mismanagement

Former Haryana Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government had failed on all fronts including employment, law and order, economic development and price control.

Speaking to media persons at Rohtak, Mr. Hooda said Haryana had the highest unemployment rate in the country and the youth in the State were suffering the most. Instead of making new recruitments, the State government had cancelled one recruitment after another, including those of Post-Graduate Training teachers for Sanskrit and English, said Mr. Hooda.

“Adding insult to injury, the government has now announced not to make any recruitment for Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers in the future,” he said.

Mr. Hooda claimed that 20,000 JBT teacher posts were advertised during his tenure, but none during the BJP’s six years rule in the state. He added that aim of the present regime was not to create jobs, but to cut down the jobs. “The government is bent on shutting down schools and cutting down jobs. It has announced to shut down 1,057 schools in one stroke. The nine model schools set up by the Congress government have also been shut down. There are around a lakh vacancies in different departments, but the government is not willing to fill them,” said Mr. Hooda.

Accusing the government of financial mismanagement, Mr. Hooda said that around 95% of the total State budget was spent on repaying loans, interest on the loan, pension and salaries. He alleged that the government had no funds for creating infrastructure and other development activities.

Mr. Hooda further said the diesel and grocery prices had gone up after the lockdown, but the common man was left disappointed with the recent budget. He said that no new schemes were launched for the farmers and the workers and no relief announced for the employees and the traders.