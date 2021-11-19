BJP-JJP Govt. corrupted State’s atmosphere: Hooda

Taking on the State government, the Leader of Opposition said today the BJP-JJP government had destroyed the governance system in the State

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-JJP government had corrupted the atmosphere of the State and ruined the system. He said the struggle was not limited only to change the government, but to change the environment and system of the State.

Mr. Hooda, who was addressing the ‘Vipaksh aapke Samaksh’ (Opposition in Front of You) program organised by the Congress Legislature Party in Jind, said the country's biggest rally would be organised in the district in the coming days. “Today, taking blessings from Jind, we will go to every district and assembly constituency of Haryana and will interact directly with the people through the program ‘Vipaksh aapke Samaksh’,” he stated.

Taking on the State government, the Leader of Opposition said today the BJP-JJP government had destroyed the governance system in the State as there were no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals, no Minimum Support Price and fertilisers for farmers, and no one standing for poor and common man. “I have never seen and heard of such a useless and corrupt government,” he said.

More than two dozen party MLAs, about 100 former ministers, former MLAs, former MPs and senior leaders were present in the program. Addressing the programme, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda mentioned the results of the assembly elections and said the people of the state defeated 12 out of 14 ministers of BJP and gave the mandate to oust the BJP from power.

“The JJP, however, which took votes against the BJP from 10 assembly seats including Julana, Uchana and Narwana, betrayed the public as it put BJP in power again,” said Mr. Hooda.