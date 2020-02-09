BJP-JJP govt. clueless on agenda of governance in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday hit out at the BJP-JJP government accusing it of being clueless about its agenda of governance even after three months in power.

Mr. Hooda said the government should not only give an account of what they had achieved in the first 100 days of its second term but also list their failures for all the 1,925 days that they had held office.

“The State government is clueless about what needs to be done and is busy with settling the internal contradictions of their alliance and the party. They took almost 20 days to distribute portfolios and started fighting over who controls the CID. Now they have started carrying out pre-Budget discussions while the economic survey itself has not been released. The government has done nothing and this is why their 100-day progress report is nothing but a pack of lies,” said Mr. Hooda.

The former Chief Minister said the government not only does not want to work but is also not allowing the 90 MLAs to work. “The MLAs are given a grant of ₹5 crore per year but they have not been able to spend the money because the government has not issued any guidelines for this expenditure and the people of the State continue to suffer,” he alleged.

“The State was growing at nearly 10% during the Congress rule but it has come down to 4.5%. The unemployment rate was 2.8% which has now gone up by more than 10 times to 28%.”

Calling the government move to secure 75% of unskilled jobs for locals a political posturing, Mr. Hooda said this is just an extension of the existing government policies and this alone is not acceptable. “Our educated young women and men are only getting class IV jobs and those who deserve to be placed as teachers are being appointed as peons which is gross injustice to their ability and academic records,” Mr. Hooda said.

Alleging a scam in the procurement of paddy, the former Chief Minister said: “The government’s own investigation has identified a scam of ₹90 crore but Ministers are claiming that there has been no scam. We want the CBI or a sitting judge to probe this so that the scale of the scam and those responsible are exposed,” he said.